Dolyny named first member of FFHS Athletes Hall of Fame since 2012

Near the end of a high school athletic career full of achievements, Grade 12 athlete Payton Dolyny was given a seldom distributed honour by being recognized with the Fort Frances High School Athletes Hall of Fame Award.

At the school’s annual awards ceremony held on Wednesday, June 11, 2025, FFHS Principal Michelle Mosbeck called Dolyny a strong competitor. Over the course of Dolyny’s high school athletic career, she has been to OFSAA championships seven times across four different sports including Volleyball, three times for Soccer, Badminton, and twice for Cross Country.

“She’s strong, competitive, and full of grit and determination needed to win not just overall championships but moment-to-moment battles in the game,” Mosbeck said.

“She is an outstanding individual athlete and an excellent teammate. Peyton has always been the player you want on your team and she is definitely a student-athlete you want representing the Fort Frances High School Muskies.”

Dolyny played both Junior Girls and 807 Selects volleyball under coach Terry McMahon, who recalled first meeting her during a summer camp.

“I could tell immediately she was a different kind of kid,” McMahon told the audience gathered at the awards.

“She already had the brain of an athlete at age 12, I could see it in her eyes. She understood sports and she was relentless and would never give up. I was running two age groups, one junior and one senior and she did so well I invited her to stay with the senior group, this was co-ed by the way so there she was 12 years old with senior boys hitting balls at her and she was standing in there… This is basically how it’s gone, ever since that day. I challenged her the first day she stepped in the gym and she met the challenge. Every year we raised the bar higher and higher and she exceeds it. Never settling, never complacent, always driving to get better. In five years coaching her I’ve never seen her give less than her best, whatever it was that day. She’s left a legacy, her imprint will live in our programs for many years to come.”

Senior girls soccer coach Chris Sinclair, who has been to OFSAA with Dolyny on multiple occasions, praised Dolyny’s team spirit.

“In a radio interview after winning NORWOSSA soccer, preparing for OFSAA, I recall the host asking a question ‘what was the biggest factor that led to having success?’” Sinclair recalled.

“One of the girls jokingly said Payton. Payton responded quickly by directing the success towards the team as a whole and how we came together, showing her team-first mentality.”

Sinclair also recalled the recent bus trip to southern Ontario for OFSAA soccer in Kingston.

“I just spent 40 hours with you on a bus, it might seem like a little thing but you made an effort to talk to and take time to be with each of your teammates along the way, showing appreciation and respect towards everyone and how truly kind as a person you are,” Sinclair added.

“If last week was your last as a Muskie I’m so grateful that I had the opportunity to experience it with you. You should be proud of what you accomplished as an athlete here at Fort Frances High School, because each and every person here is so amazed of what you have done and continue to do for sports in our community. I’m honoured to be part of this special presentation, as we are not just honouring a multi-sport athlete, we are celebrating a legacy and wishing you a much deserved Congratulations on all your achievements.”

As the awards night continued, Dolyny was presented with additional awards following another outstanding year including Senior Girls Basketball MVP, Girls Soccer MVP, Senior Girls Volleyball Co-MVP with Calleigh Councillor, as well as the Female Athletic and Academic achievement award, a Letterman Award given to graduating student athletes who have taken part in 12 sports over the course of their high school careers, as well as being named Female Athlete of the Year for a second year in a row.

Boys and Girls hockey, as well as Football, held their own end of season awards earlier in the school year.

The remaining awards handed out at the annual ceremony are as follows:

Fort Frances High School athletic awards 2024-2025

Leadership Awards:

Alexis Latter

Kali Tessier

Tarran Enge

Athletic Contribution Awards:

Austin Mosbeck

Aiden Jean

Jayna Walter

Athletic Hall of Fame Award:

Payton Dolyny

Cheerleading – presented by Janine Tucker

Outstanding Contribution – Ryleigh Tucker, Skylar Strickland-Mansbridge

Sr. Boys Volleyball – presented by Terry McMahon

Co-MVPs – Austin Mosbeck, Jordan Hunter

Outstanding Contribution – Jack Mosbeck

Jr. Boys Volleyball – presented by Jayna Walter

MVP – Hunter Jean

Most Improved – Reed Ste. Croix

Most Sportsmanlike – Grayson Wright

Golf – presented by Chris Sinclair

MVPs – AJ Armstrong and Calleigh Councillor

Cross Country – presented by John Dutton

MVPs – Paisley Riches and Andrew Booth

Sr. Girls Basketball – presented by Mike Krueger and Dan Bird

MVP – Payton Dolyny

Outstanding Contribution – Rilee Armstrong

Jr. Girls Basketball – presented by Marla Knutsen and Max Williams

Outstanding Contribution – Bella Caul, Aubrey Meeks

Most Improved – Ryleigh Tucker, Taylor Hettinga

Swimming – presented by Tracy Rob

MVP – Carol Tolley

Curling – presented by Ron Silver and Kim Beaudry

MVPs – Collin Howarth and Allie Saciuk

Outstanding Contribution – Adam L’Hirondelle

Nordic Skiing presented by Jordan Baird

MVP – Connor Chwastyk

Girls Soccer – presented by Chris Sinclair and Tyler Ruppenstein

MVP – Payton Dolyny

Outstanding Contributions – Tia Wagar and McKenna McTavish

Boys Soccer – presented by Marlon Douglas, Ian Jodoin, and Max Williams

Co-MVPs – Aiden Jean and Trent Friesen

Outstanding Contributions – Tarran Enge and Ty Smith

Jr. Girls Volleyball – presented by Terry McMahon

Co-MVPs – Molly Tucker, Lia Lowes

Most Improved – Brianne Haver

MVP Team Gold – Kate Mosbeck

Senior Girls Volleyball – presented by Duane Roen and Alex Adrian

Co-MVPs – Payton Dolyny, Calleigh Councillor

PHD Award – Kali McCormick

Jr. Boys Basketball – presented by Alexis Reynolds

MVP – Gage McKinnon

Most Improved Player – Malachi Barkley

Most Sportsmanlike – Jakobe Kempf

Senior Boys Basketball – presented by Cole Kowalski

MVP – Ziigwan Smith

Outstanding Contribution – Everett Aucoin

Coaches Award – Luc Gagne

Badminton – presented by Tyson Grinsell

Sr. MVPs – Peyton Jourdain and Shayna Shute

Jr. MVPs – Reed Ste. Croix and Malachi Barkley, Hannah Pope

Most Improved – Calleigh Councillor and Ophelia Lucas-Engberg

Track & Field – presented by John Dutton, Ellie Petsnick

MVPs – Miranda Wilson, Hunter McLean

Most Dedicated – Paisley Riches, Chase Sinclair

Academic and Athletic Achievement Awards – presented by Tracy Rob

Male: Niko Ruppenstein

Female: Payton Dolyny

Heart and Soul Award – presented by Tyson Grinsell

Senior Girls Volleyball Team

Sportsmanship and Perseverance Award – presented by Tyson Grinsell

Calleigh Counsillor

Athletic Certificates for student athletes participating in eight sports over their high school career presented by Tyson Grinsell:

Miranda Wilson

Jordan Hunter

Aubrey Eldridge

Alexzander Kreger

Ophelia Lucas-Engberg

AJ Armstrong

Luc Gagne

Letterman awards for student athletes participating in 12 sports over their high school career:

Niko Ruppenstein

Brooklyn Machura

Ozzy Hanson

Calleigh Councillor

Blake Kreger

Jack Mosbeck

Payton Dolyny

Taryn Oster

Griffin Webb

Male Rookie of the Year – presented by Tyson Grinsell

Co-winners: Malachi Barkley, Reed Ste. Croix

Female Rookie of the Year – presented by Marla Knutsen

Paisley Riches

Male Athlete of the Year – presented by Chris Sinclair

Niko Ruppenstein

Female Athlete of the Year – presented by John Dutton

Payton Dolyny

Hall of fame pic ID: from Left Chris Sinclair soccer coach, Terry McMahon Volleyball Coach, Payton Dolyny, Tyson Grinsell Athletic Director and Badminton Coach, and Principal Michele Mosbeck