Devlin TOPS Club walks to celebrate 75th years of success

Devlin TOPS #3019 hosted a walk on September 18, as their way of celebrating TOPS Club INC. The walk saw about 25 active and previous members taking part. A delightful evening of walking, reminiscing, sharing goals and healthy living advice was shared.

TOPS stands for Taking Off Pounds Sensibly. The club is world-wide but the 180,000 members are mostly in Canada and the USA. The Devlin club has been active for over 43 years. Although the enrolment is down since Covid, there are still about 20 active members.

TOPS is a non-profit charitable organization. Each member typically has a weigh in before a meeting. Members share challenges, successes, and struggles if they want during a meeting, followed by programming. Devlin members take turns providing a program with a wide range of healthy living, weight loss and maintaining one’s weight. When your in a TOPS Club it’s not a diet, it’s a lifestyle for a lifetime.

The Devlin TOPS club celebrates 75 years with a member and alumni walk.

Step #1 Commit or recommit for healthy living.

Step #2 Make a commitment to attend meetings.

Step #3 Sign up and and be a member.

Step #4 Attend meetings, you will receive bi-monthly magazines, that are full of helpful and educational lifestyle articles. You will have access to a website which offers recipes, daily inspiration, calendars, a health library, fitness guide and more.

Weekly meetings include private weigh-ins and up to date information on nutrition and healthier lifestyles. Programs provide positive reinforcement and motivation to adhere to food and exercise programs.

Step#5 Get the results you’ve always wanted. Simply put TOPS opens the door for ordinary people to do extraordinary things. You have the power to change or save your own life. TOPS prides themselves in being member-centric. TOPS is a peer-to peer no gimmicks, no fad diets. It all comes down to accountability, lasting friends and leaning on people that are in the same shoes.

There is also an active TOPS Club in Barwick. Both Clubs meet on Monday evenings and both clubs meet at the church in their community. The fee to join in Devlin is $69 for the year and Barwick fees are $60 a year or $5 a month. All that may be interested contact Freeda Carmody at 807-271-4121 or Neila Booth 807-486-3440 and in Barwick Lori Cress at 807-275-5555.