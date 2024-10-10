CWE Presents Rage In The Cage: The 16th Anniversary Tour Across Ontario

Canadian Wrestling’s Elite proudly announces that we will celebrate 16 years of operations across the great country of Canada with events across four Canadian provinces and it will all kick off while simultaneously kicking off 2025 with 9 events in 9 nights across the province of Ontario!

To celebrate this great achievement and to thank our incredible fans for 16 years of support we are even more proud to announce this tour will be presented as Rage In The Cage: The 16th Anniversary Tour with the introduction of the steel cage in Canadian Wrestling’s Elite!

Each night’s event will be headlined by a first time ever Steel Cage Match main event produced by CWE in each of these markets!

This tour will not only be headlined by the Steel Cage and your favorite CWE stars you have grown to love and hate over the years but a very special guest to be announced!

The Rage In The Cage: The 16th Anniversary Tour rolls through Ontario on the following events:

Sun Jan 5th- Elliot Lake, ON

Mon Jan 6th- Sudbury, ON

Tues Jan 7th- Sturgeon Falls, ON

Wed Jan 8th- Manitoulin Island, ON

Thurs Jan 9th- Sault Ste. Marie, ON

Fri Jan 10th- Marathon, ON

Sat Jan 11th- Thunder Bay, ON

Sun Jan 12th- Fort Frances, ON

Mon Jan 13th- Dryden, ON

For more information as it becomes available stay posted to www.cwecanada.ca