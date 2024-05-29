College bound

Four Muskie Girls Hockey players have committed to higher learning and collegiate hockey

Name: Madison Bliss

Sport you’re playing after high school: NCAA D3 Women’s Hockey

School or team name/mascot: Northland College Lumberjills in the WIAC division

Position: Goalie

Why did you choose the school you’re going to? Did they approach you? They did approach me back in February. I went for a visit there in early March. I was having a tough decision between 5 different D3 schools (two in the Boston area, one in Buffalo and another in Wisconsin) but I settled on Northland because it had the quickest path to playing time. Most schools carry three or even four goalies and currently at Northland there is just me and one returning goalie. It is also the closest to home. Not that that’s a big factor, but it’s a nice luxury and I know my parents will make many games.

What do you plan to study? I will be studying Pre-Health and eventually want to get into Pharmacy.

What Memory (ies) stand out from your time as a Muskie athlete? Just all the bus trips, the tough competition playing MN teams, the friendships made. We had some down years because of Covid. I really feel fortunate that I am still getting an opportunity to further my career and Covid didn’t take that away!

What important lesson did a high school coach teach you that you’ll carry forward in your sporting career? Work ethic is everything. Everyone has the ability to work hard and it’s one thing you can control. Give it your all in everything you do and you will never have to look back and think “what if”.

Do you have any advice for other Muskie Athletes who might want to continue their sport beyond high school? Playing hockey right here in Fort Frances can provide that opportunity. Keep your marks up as most financial aid will be based on your grades. Every time you step on the ice, do it with the mindset you are trying to improve yourself. If you always play like that, you too will find opportunities to play after high school.

Jerzi Calder

Sport you’re playing after high school:

Hockey

School or team name/mascot:

Lake Superior State University

Position:

Defence

Why did you choose the school you’re going to? Did they approach you?

Me and my team mate Courtney McCoy were asked to attend a tour and skate at LSSU which led us into our decision of playing in Sault Michigan. The rink was so beautiful and everything fell into place for us so we knew it was the school to be at.

What do you plan to study?

Criminal Justice

What Memory (ies) stand out from your time as a Muskie athlete?

Winning NorWossa

What important lesson did a high school coach teach you that you’ll carry forward in your sporting career?

Nicole Clarke always told us “Don’t focus so much on winning the games as much as focusing on playing together and what you can do as a team.”

Do you have any advice for other Muskie Athletes who might want to continue their sport beyond high school?

Don’t let the bad days steer you in the wrong direction. Each time you go through a tough obstacle in your hockey career it only makes you a stronger, better player in the end and remember why you’re playing. Learn from your mistakes and always strive for improvement, but remember, your sport should be fun. It should not feel like a chore.

Name: Hayden Allam

Sport: Hockey #17

School: Bowling Green State University

Position: Centre or left-wing

Why did you choose this school: BGSU has a beautiful campus, and they are No. 1 for Student Experience. I went for a tour and I knew that it was where I wanted to go.

Best Memory: My favourite hockey memory was scoring a beautiful goal against Morris Benson. I also really enjoyed the Muskie Girls Hockey Meet and Greet and seeing all the excited young hockey players from the area.

Import Lessons from Coaches: Shane Bliss has coached me off and on since I started playing hockey in IP. He taught me many lessons, such as the importance of hard work. This past year, we had a busy season with many games in Canada and the USA, but I love the sport and always looked forward to the next upcoming game.

Advice for other Muskie Athletes: My advice for other athletes is to give it your all every time you play your sport, and cherish the memories you make.

Name: Courtney McCoy Sport you're playing after high school: Hockey School or team name/mascot: Lake Superior State University Position: Right/Left Wing Why did you choose the school you're going to? Did they approach you? The school has always been on my radar so I had reached out to them and they got back to me eventually offering me a spot. What do you plan to study? Criminal Justice-Law Enforcement BS What Memory (ies) stand out from your time as a Muskie athlete? The memories that stand out the most are the off ice experiences rather than the on ice ones. I’ve met so many people and would call these girls family. I’ve created life-long friendships from Muskie sports. What important lesson did a high school coach teach you that you'll carry forward in your sporting career? My high school coaches have taught me perseverance and hard work will pay off, and will continue on with me in my sporting career as well as my schooling. Do you have any advice for other Muskie Athletes who might want to continue their sport beyond high school? Always play your game, work hard and have fun. These years will be challenging and it’s important to remember to have fun, but continue to work hard.