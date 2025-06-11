Celebrate Father’s Day Weekend in Ontario with Free Fishing

Fish for free across Ontario on June 14 and 15

TORONTO — This Father’s Day weekend, the Ontario government is offering all Canadian residents the opportunity to fish for free across the province on June 14 and 15.

“This Father’s Day weekend, take the opportunity to head outdoors, cast a line and create lasting memories with the people who matter most,” said Mike Harris, Minister of Natural Resources. “Whether it’s your first-time fishing or a time-honoured family tradition, this is a great way to explore Ontario’s beautiful lakes and rivers while supporting the local communities, jobs and businesses that depend on our province’s diverse fishing opportunities.”

Recreational fishing is an important part of Ontario’s economy, contributing significantly to local tourism and jobs. Opportunities like Father’s Day weekend encourage those new to fishing to give it a try and experience the enjoyment of fishing firsthand.

If you are fishing for free during the Father’s Day weekend, all conservation licence catch and size limits, sanctuaries and other fishing regulations still apply. Canadian residents participating in the free fishing weekend must carry identification issued by the provincial or federal government showing their name and date of birth. Outside of free fishing periods, most people between the ages of 18 and 64 must have an Outdoors Card and a licence to fish. All veterans and active Canadian Armed Forces members residing in Ontario can enjoy free recreational fishing in the province, whenever and wherever fishing is allowed.

The government is planning for one more free fishing event this year during Family Fishing Week from June 28 to July 6, 2025.