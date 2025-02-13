CEDC Tourism Development Fund Provides $445,000 to the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts

February 13, 2025 – The Thunder Bay Community Economic Development Commission (CEDC) and Tourism Thunder Bay are pleased to provide $445,000 in funding support to the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts from the CEDC Tourism Development Fund.

“The Thunder Bay CEDC is very proud to support the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts,” states Jamie Taylor, CEO, Thunder Bay CEDC “Hosting an event of this magnitude brings immense economic and social benefits to Thunder Bay. From our local businesses and restaurants to our tourism and hospitality sectors, the impact of the Scotties ripples across our city, fostering growth and creating unforgettable memories for all involved.”

The 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts will be hosted at the Fort William Gardens over February 14th to 23rd, 2025. The event will feature the top women’s teams from across Canada to compete for the opportunity to win the Canadian women’s championship.

“Curling Canada is excited to bring the Scotties Tournament of Hearts back to Thunder Bay.” states Marcy Hrechkosy, Curling Canada Event Manager “We look forward to a full house and a great party. Athletes, volunteers and fans will be coming from across Canada for this National Championship and the atmosphere will be electric. The curling action will be top level in Fort William Gardens, local entertainment will be featured daily in the Original 16 Patch located in the attached curling club and the beauty of Thunder Bay in the winter will be the backdrop over the course of the 9-day event”

The 2025 event marks the 44th consecutive year of the championship. Thunder Bay hosted the event in 2022 but due to the pandemic no spectators were present. The 2025 event will see the return of a full-scale event welcoming over 2,500 people, generating over $4.1 million in economic impact.

“Tourism Thunder Bay is proud to support the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts” States Paul Pepe, Manager, Tourism Thunder Bay “Attracting and hosting event like the Scotties increases Thunder Bay’s visibility in the sport tourism market and further promotes our community as a year-round destination for visitors.”

Tickets for the 2025 Scotties Tournament of Hearts are available through www.curling.ca/2025scotties/tickets/.