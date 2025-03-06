Bonspiel using frozen milk jugs appears on track

“I was at the (village) rink (Wednesday) morning,” said event organizer Jordan Baraniuk. “I think everything’s going to be OK.”

According to Environment Canada, the mercury in the Thunder Bay area is only expected to rise to -5 C on Friday, about four degrees lower than normal for this time of year.

Over the past few years, outdoor curling has been the kickoff to Rosslyn’s winter carnival.

When the milk jugs are filled with water and allowed to freeze, they end up weighing about 10 pounds, about a quarter the weight of a regular curling rock.

Baraniuk said the lighter weight makes it easier for younger enthusiasts.

The fun bonspiel has been at the mercy of Mother Nature since it was started in 2018. Baraniuk said it was touch and go last year during one of the warmest winter’s on record, “but we were still able to pull it off.”

When snow surrounding the rink began to melt, water seeped onto the ice surface and froze.

Friday’s curling event starts at 7:30 p.m. The carnival continues on Saturday with mini-putt golf and other events for children.