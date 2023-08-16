Bachynski and Beernaert win second Kenora Bass International title

Adam Bachynski and Andrew Beernaert were in the lead after day one at the 35th-annual Kenora Bass International (KBI) with a 20.93-lb. bag.

They maintained their top spot going into day three, and never moved from there. The pair from Winnipeg and Keewatin finished first of 130 teams with 58.67 lbs through three days of tournament fishing on Lake of the Woods.

Bachynski and Beernaert won over $18,000 for their second KBI victory. The two of them first won the tournament in 2016.

Jeff Engstrom and Connor Burton placed second with 57.23 lbs, while Coel and Paul Forsyth came in third with 56.02 lbs.

Last year’s Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship (FFCBC) winners Ian Waterer and Motei Demers came in fourth place with a three-day total of 55.46 lbs.

Adam Bachynski and Andrew Beernaert won their second KBI tournament this past weekend. —KBI Facebook photo

Local anglers Jason and Oliver Gibbins from Morson were in fifth place going into day three, and as such, got to take part in the top-10 boat parade as Waterer and Demers watched from the hot seats.

The Gibbins team finished in 17th place out of 130 teams. The brothers won KBI last year and in 2001.

Bryan Gustafson, one of this year’s FFCBC champs, finished just behind the Gibbins brothers in 18th place with 52.54 lbs. He fished KBI with Jamie Bruce from Kenora, while his FFCBC win came with Mike Luhman of Wisconsin.

Perennial top finisher Jeff Gustafson was unable to compete this year due to a few Bassmaster Elite Series tournaments needing to take precedence. Gustafson was still on scene during the first two days of the tournament, signing autographs and taking photos with fans.

To see full results from the 2023 Kenora Bass International, head to kbifishing.profishingtournaments.com