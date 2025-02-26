As youth soccer opens registration, volunteers needed

Fort Frances Youth Soccer has opened up registration for the 2025 season and the call for volunteers is going out.

Joshua Stevens is the new president of Fort Frances Youth Soccer and he says they’re hoping for another great season.

“Our hopes for this year is that overall our children have lots of fun this year and we as adults, hope to be able to grant that for them this year,” Stevens said.

Stevens says they have had more uptake on the board side of things this year than they have had in years past.

“So far this year we’ve been getting a few more helpers when it comes to volunteers with the board itself,” he said.

“Our expectation this year definitely is to get as many people involved with this process as possible.”

Each team typically needs two coaches, but they won’t be sure how many teams there will be until registration closes.

Stevens emphasized that no knowledge of soccer is needed to coach at the lower levels.

“The biggest thing I hear from parents is ‘I don’t know anything about soccer,’” he said.

“Quite frankly, you don’t need to know anything about soccer, this is about filling spaces, having bodies to fill those spaces. A lot of times they’re not here to play competitive sports unless you’re in division four or five, that’s a bit more competition based. But in Squirts, level one, two or three, it’s just about being out there. It’s about learning the fundamentals of soccer, which is like many team-based sports, learning to take directions from others and stuff like that.”

Stevens says that even though he’s taken on the presidency of the board he doesn’t know everything about the game.

“I will admit, this year, I have accepted the presidency, but I still am a person that could not referee a game because I do not have that knowledge myself,” he said.

“So again, we just, we really hope to see the large amount of people coming out to be able to assist with this, and you do not have to know anything about soccer, we will do our best to make sure that you have the materials and the understanding of what you need to do as a coach.”