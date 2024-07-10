Another Castin’ For Cash in the nets!

Lake Despair’s annual “Castin For Cash” bass tournament held over the weekend (July 5/6) was a huge success, with many bass being netted. Forty-two teams tried their skills and maybe a little luck. When the two day weigh-ins were finished up the results were as follows:

Top team: Jake and Ben Boettcher-32.44 lbs.

#2. Jeff Bragg and Ross Steele 31.05

#3. Jeff and Brayden Kreger 30.99

#4. Nathan Brigham and Brett Meyers 30.07

#5. Grant and Dylan Swire 29.83

#6. Connor Carlson and Chase Curtis 28.99

#7. Dallas and Cameron Mosbeck 28.93

#8. Mike Badiuk and Ryan McDowall 28.73

#9. Cole Godbout and Nick Kaun 28.59

#10. Brian Gustafson and Bryan White 28.52

Nell happily noted, “Many of the teams fishing at recent tournaments including this one, are teams that started out as father/son teams. The sons have now made their own teams with friends/ or other family members. This was the 22nd. “ Castin For Cash” tournament and for the 18th year in a row father/daughter team Jim and Jessica Steele fished it and I’m guessing they will be back next year.

Congratulations to the top 10 teams, and all those competing. Bill and Nell Godin thanks to you both and all the volunteers. Always a great effort put forth. I’m sure planning is already in the making for the 2025 “Castin’ For Cash” tournament.