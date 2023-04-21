All-Star Muskies

Seven players from the Fort Frances High School Muskies Football team were chosen to represent the school at an all-star event in Manitoba. The team competes in the Winnipeg High School Football League and the all-star event is being organized by the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. There are two teams, the Muskie players will play on the Blue Team. Players were selected from Manitoba and NW Ontario based on coaching recommendations, their game stats from last season, and scout input from last season. They will have two weeks of practice in Winnipeg and then the all-star game will be played on Sunday, May 7th against the Gold team. The teams are competing in U16 and U18 so there are two games. These camps will give Muskie players the opportunity to be scouted by the University of Manitoba Bisons as well as the Winnipeg Blue Bombers. From left: Ben Huziak, Hayden Beckett, Griffin Webb, Seamus Barkley, Devon Trinkner, Paul Beninger, Luc Gagne, Alex Yeo and Vice principal Dan Bird.