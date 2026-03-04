A two hour round trip is worth it for Rainy River hockey player Addie Brown

A local hockey player is pursing her passion as part of the International Falls Broncos.

Addie Brown started playing hockey when she was 4 years old, and grew up playing hockey in Emo, Ontario, for the Emo Express. She played there until her first year of U18.

Addie started playing for the International Falls Broncos in her sophomore year of high school. Addie began attending Rainy River High School (RRHS) in 2016, which is also when the school began a co-op relationship with International Falls. Tirzah Carridice was playing for International Falls in Addie’s Grade 10 year; Carradice was in Grade 11 and convinced Addie to come play in the Falls with her. Addie was able to play with Tirzah and travel to and from for two years.

Addie has been the starting centre for the Broncos since her sophomore year and has been travelling about an hour and fifteen minutes everyday after school to attend practice in International Falls which amounts to a two and a half hour round trip every day for games and practices. Addie’s senior year in International Falls has been her best by far, as is leading the team in Goals and Points as well as being the Captain, and now she’s paying it forward for another Rainy River District athlete.

“This year I have brought Lexi Wood with me from Rainy River,” Addie said.

“Lexi has brought strong help to our defensive end on the Broncos. Lexi has a strong hockey family background, as both her brothers are playing hockey at a higher level. Playing in International Falls has been a very big commitment, but I would not change a thing.”

Of her time playing in International Falls, Addie said she has had opportunities and made connections nad friendships that she might not otherwise have been able to.

“It was a great opportunity and a great group of girls,” she explained.

Addie Brown is a Rainy River area hockey player who plays in International Falls with the Broncos hockey team. Brown said that playing with the Broncos has offered up many opportunities and friendships she would not otherwise have had. – Ben Sunne photo

“The exposure I’v received from playing in the MSHSL has made it all worth while. I have also been named to the Senior Section 8A Tournament this year.”

After graduating from high school Addie is looking at furthering her education in Buffalo, N.Y., where she plans to study to become a sports psychologist.

Addie’s team has had its best record in more than ten years so far this season, so improvement is being shown in the program, and there is a good future ahead for the Bronco Girls program. The International Falls boys team is being led by Anthony and William Yerxa, a pair of Canadian cousins who are from Fort Frances. Anthony has been leading the State in Goals all season, with William right behind him.

Addie will be forever grateful for the family support she has received her parents, Mark and Natasha, her brothers, and grandparents (Brown and King).

“My role model is my dad,” Addie said.

“He always has and continues to encourage me to be my best self and work the hardest that I can.”

Addie also holds a special place in her heart for Graham and Amy McTavish.

“These two coaches were with me from 6-16 years old. Critiquing my skills, telling me how essential attitude is but most importantly to always have fun!”

Addie said that she encourages those with a passion for hockey to continue investing in the sport, as it can teach good life lessons, hard work ethic and that it’s important to do a sport that you enjoy. It definitely pays off!