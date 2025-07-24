2025 Fort Frances Canadian Bass Championship Top 10 and Award Winners

Top 10 Teams
- Ian Waterer and Motei Demers (Team 1) – 59.89 pounds
- James Hill and Chris Viel (Team 2) – 56.89 pounds
- Mike Wilson and Jon Balaski (Team 17) – 55.55 pounds
- Bryan Gustafson and Mike Luhman (Team 9) – 55.31 pounds
- Troy Norman and Jay Samsal (Team 7) – 54.87 pounds
- Mike Maxton and Javyn Maxton (Team 57) – 54.24 pounds
- Colin Barton and Ben Jesperson (Team 6) – 53.81 pounds
- Lauren Ras and Scott Ras (Team 5) – 53.58 pounds
- Ryan Danylchuk and Karson Loughrey (Team 103) – 53.34 pounds
- Karl Howells and Mike Adams (Team 73) – 52.48 pounds
Award Winners
- Big Catch – 20.08 pounds – Team 1 (Ian Waterer, Motei Demers)
- Big Fish – 5.14 pounds – Team 28 (Darrin Ward, Kobi Ward)
- Hidden Weight – 10.5 pounds – Team 118 (Terry Wilson, John Spuzak)
- Top team with a female – Team 62 (Chris Page, Emma Page)
- Top team with a Teenager – Team 103 (Ryan Danylchuk, Karson Loughrey)
- Top team with a Lund – Team 9 (Bryan Gustafson, Mike Luhman)
- Top team with a Lund outside of the money – Team 78 (Scott Gobeil, Cam Gobeil)
- Top team with a Mercury – Team 2 (James Hill, Chris Viel)
- Top team with a Mercury outside of the money – Team 23 (Paul Jewiss, Neil Cooper)
Top Five Weights Day 3
- Ian Waterer, Motei Demers (Team 1) – 20.08 pounds – $1,000
- Troy Norma, Jay Samsal (Team 7) – 20.06 pounds – $750
- James Hill, Chris Viel (Team 2) – 19.23 pounds – $500
- Bryan Gustafson, Mike Luhman (Team 9) – 18.68 pounds – $500
- Lauren Ras, Scott Ras (Team 5) – 18.48 pounds – $500