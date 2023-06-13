Youth facing break and enter charges

(FORT FRANCES, ON) – Members of the Rainy River District Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) have arrested a youth for break and enter in the Town of Fort Frances.

On June 11, 2023, just before 12:00 a.m., members of the Rainy River District OPP were advised of an alarm that was occurring at a local business in Fort Frances. Police arrived and observed an individual in the business brandish a weapon in the direction of Police and flee into the business. Police entered the business and arrested the individual.

As a result of the investigation, a 12-year-old, who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, has been charged under the Criminal Code with: Break & Enter with intent to steal a firearm, Pointing a Firearm, Assault A Peace Officer with a weapon and Mischief Under $ 5,000.

The accused has been held in custody and is scheduled to appear before the Ontario Court of Justice in Fort Frances on June 12, 2023.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the OPP 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).