Your Chance to Win and Make an Impact: Riverside Launches Monthly 50/50 Draw

Are you feeling lucky? You should – because your next win could mean more than a great jackpot.

Together, we can help bring better care and new possibilities to everyone in our district.

Riverside Health Care is thrilled to announce the launch of its new monthly online 50/50 draw, with all proceeds supporting the Lights, Camera, Diagnosis campaign to bring state-of-the-art diagnostic equipment to La Verendrye General Hospital and Rainy River Health Centre, including the first MRI for the district.

The first draw launched on Canada Day and is already off to a fantastic start.

“We’re excited for our supporters to experience new and exciting ways to win, all while supporting the biggest winner of all, accessible health care right here at home,” said Holly Kaemingh, Director of Fundraising.

“With just under three weeks left in our first draw, we’re eager to build momentum and make this first of many fundraisers a success.”

The Lights, Camera, Diagnosis campaign has a goal of raising $1.6 million, and every gift, no matter the size, will make an impact.

“This is more than a campaign, it’s a community-driven mission to deliver faster, more accurate diagnostic care without leaving the district,” Kaemingh added.

“Launching this 50/50 draw is an exciting way for people to get involved and see their support make a direct impact, with every ticket purchased moving us closer to making this vision a reality.”

Key features of the Riverside 50/50 draw include:

Ticket packages offering great purchasing value, with prices as low as 12 cents per ticket

Monthly draws, providing regular opportunities to play and win

Simplified deadlines and an accessible, user-friendly website, making it easy to plan your purchases, check your order status, and top up with additional tickets anytime

Secure online purchasing and instant confirmation, so you can participate confidently

Tickets are available online now at rhc5050.com, in person at the La Verendrye General Hospital 2nd floor administration office (Monday to Friday, 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.), or by phone at 807-274-6635.

Important Dates:

Final ticket sales deadline: July 24, 2025, at 11:59 p.m. EDT

Grand Prize Draw: July 25, 2025, at 10:00 a.m. EDT

Participants must be 18 years or older and in Ontario at the time of purchase. For more information, visit riversidehealthcare.ca or buy tickets directly at rhc5050.com.