Yearning for more yuletide festivities? The Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce has you covered

If you’ve missed out on some of the festive activities that have been held so far this month, worry not, as there are still plenty of activities on the books to help ring in the Christmas season.

Several events are still in store for the rest of the holiday season, thanks to the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce, the Town of Fort Frances, Rainy River Future Development Corporation, and the Fort Frances Seniors’ Centre.

Kicking off the remainder of the holiday events, shoppers can look forward to Ladies’ Night on Thursday, November 27, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“It’s all down Scott Street,” said Rhonda Howells, the Marketing and Events Planner for the Fort Frances Chamber of Commerce.

“Stroll through the downtown shops on Scott Street. There’ll be exclusive deals, great company and delicious drinks. How it works is that participating stores will have a passport-type system, and people will go in and get a sticker, and then when they receive a certain number of stickers, they can go down to Turtle Island Café and receive a complimentary Caramel Kiss Cocoa. We’ve called it, ‘Cocoa, conversation and a little retail therapy.'”

There’s also a Family Christmas Party on Sunday, November 30, at the Sunset Country Métis Hall. The festivities begin at 11 a.m., and the event is anticipated to end around 2 p.m.

“Join us for a cozy community gathering featuring a craft station, sweet treats and hot cocoa, music, games and a special appearance from Santa,” Howells said.

“Connect, create and celebrate together. All ages are welcome. Children must be accompanied by an adult. It’s a free event. All of the costs are covered by our sponsors, and you have to register by calling 807-274-1172.”

Back by popular demand, another paint night will be held. This time it will be held at the Fort Frances Seniors’ Centre on December 3, from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m.

“We had a Paint Your Holiday Magic class that took place on November 12, and we had an overwhelming response,” Howells said.

“In response to that, we created a second painting evening.”

Not to be left out of special shopping events, there will also be a men’s shopping night on December 11, from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m.

“We’ve got the gifts, the deals and even the wrapping paper,” said Howells.

“Enjoy a night out with good company, specialty campfire cocoa, and easy shopping. Again, one of our sponsors is the Turtle Island Café, and you will collect a passport and go and collect your campfire cocoa.”

The last, but certainly not the least, is a Christmas lights tour around town on December 17.

“Hop aboard for a magical evening of holiday lights, laughter and community cheer,” said Howells. “Pickup locations include the Fort Frances Seniors’ Centre, Green Manor, Elizabeth Manor, the Couchiching Senior Apartments, and Flinders Place. Pickup is between six and 6:30, so people have to be ready to go for six, and then from 630 until 730 there’ll be a bus tour where we’ll drive around town and admire the lights and the beautiful decorations people have in their homes and their yards. From 7:30 to 8:30, we have hot chocolate and Yuletide treats at the Seniors’ Centre, and then from 8:30 to nine o’clock, the bus will drive you home again.”