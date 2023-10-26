Winning Together for Wellness

ONTARIO, October 19, 2023 – 21 Hospital Foundations across Ontario have joined together to launch a first-of-its-kind lottery, offering their supporters a brand-new opportunity to WIN BIG! Guaranteeing a $50,000 jackpot and an additional $50,000 in Early Bird prizing, the Split the Pot Lottery will provide players the opportunity to share the winnings and be part of the largest partnered fundraising initiative in Ontario.

“Riverside Foundation is extremely excited to be taking part in the Split the Pot lottery”, says Foundation Director Allison Cox. “This will benefit health care across the entire province. Proceeds from this lottery will support the purchase of a new ultrasound machine for the Rainy River Health Centre, truly helping us keep health care close to home for residents of the entire Rainy River district.”

Split the Pot Lottery builds on everything that makes traditional 50/50 lotteries so popular and creates a jackpot where 50 percent of the proceeds will be divided among 13 Grand Prize Winners. And of course, our hospitals and their patients win big too. Every ticket purchased helps to improve the lives of patients across Ontario, which means participating in Split the Pot Lottery supports health care excellence across Ontario.

How it Works

Ontario Hospitals: Like a traditional 50/50, half of the funds raised are allocated towards participating Ontario Hospital Foundations.

13 Winners: The remaining 50% of funds raised, will be split into 3 groups of winners. 1 winner will receive 60% of the jackpot, 2 winners will split 20% of the jackpot, and 10 winners will split the remaining 20% of the jackpot.

Additionally, Split the Pot Lottery will also be giving away $50,000 in Early Bird Prizes split among five draws for an additional 13 Winners! Ticket bundles include 10 for $10, 40 for $20, 160 for $40 and features a best value pack of 400 tickets for $60. Order by midnight Thursday, October 26 to be eligible for all draws!

All Split the Pot Lottery details, including ticket prices, prizes, draws, important dates and contest rules can be found at splitthepot.ca.