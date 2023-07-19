Welding camp promotes skilled trades to local youth

Since 2016, Seven Generations Education Institute (SGEI) has hosted annual welding camps for local youth. This past week, 20 youngsters aged 10-14 attended this year’s instalment.

SGEI welding co-ordinator and camp organizer Mike Jones said the camp helps increase awareness in getting district youth interested in the skilled trades.

“It’s just important to create awareness … that they don’t have to go away to a four-year program to get a good and meaningful job,” he said. “They don’t have to move away to larger metropolitan areas to get a quality education, we can provide it all here.”

Jones said Seven Generations is not just for post-secondary, and this camp proves that, as they’re catering to a younger crowd.

Seven Generations Education Institute hosted its annual youth welding camp last week for kids aged 10-14. With the instruction of local professionals, participants were able to create all sorts of cool things to take home. —Submitted photos

“My favourite part was just seeing the enjoyment that the kids had from creating a project themselves and finishing something,” said Jones.

The youth did all the welding themselves. He said they made a metal rose, piggy bank, dog tag, and necklace — “all kinds of fun stuff.”

On top of organizing the camp, Jones also put on a small talk with the United Native Friendship Centre (UNFC) about how participants can further pursue careers in the skilled trades.

UNFC and Seven Gens worked together to host the camp at no cost to those attending.

“It ran so smoothly. We think it was a huge success,” said Jones. “So we’re probably going to run (the camp) the same way (next year) and hopefully, we can continue to work with the Friendship Centre and the partnership we created with them.”

The camp was run from Fort Frances High School’s welding lab from Monday to Friday last week. They concluded the week with a wrap up barbecue, awards, and prizes on Friday.

It ran from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., and the camp provided both breakfast and lunch to those in attendance.

They gave questionnaires at the end of the camp on what could be improved so that participants next year can have the best possible experience.