Wet weather to hang around through the weekend

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 16 C (61 F).

Tomorrow will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 16 (61).

Saturday brings a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 16 (61).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will see sunny skies during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 16 (61) and Monday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 15 (59).

The record high for today is 32 (90) set in 2021 and the record low is 1 (34) set in 1979.

Sunset today is at 8:27 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:09 a.m.