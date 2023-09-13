Wet weather ahead

Tonight will see a few clouds and a low of 5 C (41 F).

Tomorrow will bring partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers before becoming cloudy and continuing to see a chance of showers overnight with a high of 19 (66) and a low of 12 (54).

Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 20 (68) and a low of 10 (50).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will bring a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers during the day, becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 17 (63) and a low of 9 (48) and Sunday will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 19 (66) with a low of 8 (46).

The record high for today is 32 (90) set in 1952 and the record low is -4 (25).

Sunset today is at 7:31 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:49 a.m.