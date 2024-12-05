Weekend warm up after cold snap

After windchills reaching -40 at times in the area this week, temps are looking up for the weekend.

Tonight: Mainly cloudy. Periods of light snow beginning near midnight. Wind becoming southwest 20 km/h gusting to 40 this evening then light after midnight. Low -15 C. (5 F). Wind chill -24 (-11) this evening and -19 (-2) overnight.

Friday, Dec. 6: Periods of light snow ending early in the morning then cloudy with 40 per cent chance of flurries. Wind up to 15 km/h. High -8 (17). Wind chill -19 (-2) in the morning and -11 (12) in the afternoon. Night: cloudy with a 40 per cent chance of snow. Low -11(12) .

Saturday Dec. 7: Cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of flurries. High -2 (28). Night: cloudy with 40 per cent chance of snow. Low -6 (21).

Extended:

Sunday Dec. 8 cloudy with a chance of flurries, high -1 (30) , low -7 (19)

Monday Dec. 9 Cloudy with a chance of flurries, High -6 (21), low -13 (8).

Today’s record high recorded in 1913 is +9 (48) while the record low is -39 (-38) recorded in 1908.