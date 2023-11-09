Weekend to offer brief break from cold

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -4 C (25 F).

Tomorrow will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries during the day, with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -1 (30) with a low of -9 (16).

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 0 (32) with a low of -1 (30)

In the extended forecast, Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries or rain showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 5 (41) and a low of -3 (27) and Monday will be sunny and clear with a high of 6 (43) and a low of -1 (30).

The record high for today is 18 (64) set in 2020 and the record low is -25 (-13) set in 2017.

Sunset today is at 4:42 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:14 a.m.