Weekend to end with some sun, warmer weather

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 4 C (39 F).

Tomorrow will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 12 (54) and a low of 5 (41).

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day before clearing overnight with a high of 16 (61) and a low of 5 (41).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be sunny and clear with a high of 17 (63) and a low of 6 (43) and Monday will bring sunny skies during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of 20 (68) and a low of 11 (52).

The record high for today is 33 (91) set in 1922 and the record low is -1 (30) set in 1917.

Sunset today is at 7:50 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:36 a.m.