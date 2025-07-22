Weekend showers in store

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 19 C (66 F).

Tomorrow will see overcast skies during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a chance of showers and a high of 24 (75) with a low of 16 (61).

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 15 (59).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with cloudy skies and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 27 (81) and a low of 17 (63), and Saturday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 29 (84) and a low of 19 (66).

The record high for today is 39 (102) set in 1923 and the record low is 4 (39) set in 1985.

Sunset today is at 9:05 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:35 a.m.