Tonight will see a few clouds and a low of 12 C (54 F).

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers and the risk of a thun- derstorm during the day, remain- ing partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight, and a high of 26 (79) with a low of 15 (59).

Saturday will again bring part- ly cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day and overnight with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 15 (59).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will see partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers throughout the day and over- night with a high of 27 (81) and a low of 14 (57), and Monday will again see partly cloudy skies with chances of showers and a high of 27 (81) and a low of 15 (59).

The record high for today is 36 (97) set in 1923 and the record low is 2 (36) set in 1912.

Sunset today is at 9:07 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:34 a.m.