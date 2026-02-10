Warmer temps roll in for Family Day weekend

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -11 C (12 F).

Tomorrow will bring am ix of sun and cloud during the day before clearing overnight with a high of -3 (27) and a low of -14 (7).

Thursday will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 1 (34) with a low of -6 (21).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 4 (39) with a low of -2 (28) and Saturday will bring cloudy skies throughout the day with a chance of flurries overnight and a high of 2 (36) with a low of -6 (21).

The record high for today is 6 (43) set in 1984 and the record low is -38 (-36) set in 1914.

Sunset today is at 5:27 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:29 a.m.