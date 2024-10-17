Warmer temps return this weekend

Tonight will be clear with a low of 9 C (48 F).

Tomorrow will see sunny skies in the morning with increasing cloudiness in the afternoon and a chance of showers, with cloudy skies and a chance of showers overnight and a high of 15 (59) with a low of 9 (48).

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 16 (61) and a low of 10 (50).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be sunny and clear with a high of 20 (68) and a low of 7 (45), and Monday will see sunny skies during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 8 (46).

The record high for today is 28 (82) set in 1961 and the record low is -14 (7) set in 1952.

Sunset today is at 6:19 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:40 a.m.