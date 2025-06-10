Warmer days and cooler nights to hang around through weekend

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 10 C (50 F).

Tomorrow will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day before clearing overnight with a high of 20 (68) and a low of 7 (45).

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 21 (70) with a low of 8 (46).

In the extended forecast, Friday will continue to see a mix of sun and clouds with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 20 (68) with a low of 8 (46) and Saturday will once more see a mix of sun and clouds with cloudy periods overnight with a high of 21 (70) and a low of 12 (54).

The record high for today is 35 (95) set in 1956 and the record low is 0 (32) set in 1958.

Sunset today is at 9:15 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:11 a.m.