Warm, sunny weather returns for this weekend

Tonight will see a few showers ending near midnight then remaining cloudy with a low of 4 C (39 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 12 (54) and a low of 2 (36).

Friday will see cloudy skies during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 11 (52) and a low of -3 (27).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will be sunny and clear with a high of 20 (68) and a low of 5 (41) and Sunday will continue to see sunny and clear skies with a high of 23 (73) and a low of 10 (50).

The record high for today is 32 (90) set in 1952 and the record low is -7 (19) set in 2003.

Sunset today is at 8:27 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:54 a.m.