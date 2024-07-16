Sunny days for most of Bass Tourny weekend

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 10 C (50 F).

Tomorrow will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 10 (50).

Thursday will be sunny and clear with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 14 (57).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be sunny and clear with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 16 (61) and Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 15 (59).

The record high for today is 36 (97) set in 1964 and the record low is 4 (39) set in 2014.

Sunset today is at 9:10 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:30 a.m.