Sun lasts most of the weekend, but some flurries possible early next week

Tonight will see clear skies and a low of -8 C (18 F).

Tomorrow will bring sunny and clear skies with a high of 10 (50) and a low of -9 (16).

Saturday will again see sunny and clear skies with a high of 12 (54) and a low of -3 (27).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be sunny during the day before becoming cloudy with a chance of flurries or rain showers overnight with a high of 13 (55) and a low of 0 (32) and Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries or rain showers during the day with cloudy periods and a continuing chance of flurries or rain showers overnight and a high of 5 (41) with a low of 1 (34).

The record high for today is 24 (75) set in 1912 and the record low is -22 (-8) set in 1982.

Sunset today is at 7:50 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:42 a.m.