Sun and showers in store this weekend

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm early in the evening with a low of 12 C (54 F).

Tomorrow will see sunny skies during the day with clouds and a chance of shower overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 10 (50).

Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day before becoming clear overnight with ahighof20(68)andalowof 8 (46).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will sunny during the day and cloudy with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 14 (57), and Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 14 (57).

The record high for today is 33 (91) set in 1986 and the record low is -3 (27) set in 1924.

Sunset today is at 9:07 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:16 a.m.