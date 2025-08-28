Summer temps return for the weekend

Tonight will see partly cloudy skies with a low of 13 C (55 F).

Tomorrow will bring mainly sunny skies and a clear overnight with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 13 (55).

Saturday will be sunny and clear with a high of 27 (81) and a low of 14 (57).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will continue to see sunny and clear skies with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 14 (47) and Monday will see sunny skies during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 15 (59).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1984 and the record low is -1 (30) set in 1982.

Sunset today is at 8:04 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:26 a.m.