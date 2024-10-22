Sub-zero temps hit by end of week

Tonight will be cloudy with showers ending early this evening and a chance of showers remaining through the rest of the night with a low of 0 C (32 F).

Tomorrow will see clearing skies in the late morning, remaining clear overnight with a high of 7 (45) and a low of 1 (34).

Thursday will bring cloudy skies during the day, remaining cloudy with a chance of showers overnight and a high of 12 (54) with a low of 0 (32).

In the extended forecast, Friday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers during the day, remaining partly cloudy with a chance of showers or flurries overnight with a high of 8 (46) and a low of -4 (25), and Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 8 (46) with a low of -2 (28).

The record high for today is 26 (79) set in 1920 and the record low is -13 (55) set in 1913.

Sunset today is at 6:10 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:47 a.m.