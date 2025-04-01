Snowfall warning in effect for district

Environment Canada is warning the Rainy River District is under a snowfall warning for Wednesday through to Thursday morning. Snow, at times heavy, is expected, with accumulations estimated to be within 15 to 20 cm. Reduced visibility is possible in heavy snow and local blowing snow. Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions. If visibility is reduced while driving, slow down, watch for tail lights ahead and be prepared to stop.

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -3 C (27 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with at times heavy snowfall during the day, remaining cloudy with snow overnight and a high of 0 (32) with a low of -8 (18).

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of 7 (45) and a low of -4 (25).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be cloudy during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of flurries or rain showers overnight with a high of 7 (45) and a low of -7 (19) and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day and cloudy periods with a continuing chance of flurries overnight with a high of 4 (39) and a low of -10 (14).

The record high for today is 18 (64) set in 2015 and the record low is -22 (-8) set in 1975.

Sunset today is at 7:44 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:50 a.m.