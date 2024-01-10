Snow and flurries to linger through the weekend

Tonight will see cloudy skies with periods of snow and a low of -10 C (14 F).

Tomorrow will continue to see cloudy skies with periods of snow throughout the day, with cloudy periods and a chance of flurries overnight with a high of -6 (21) and a low of -23 (-9).

Friday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of -15 (5) with a low of -26 (-15).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries throughout the day and overnight with a high of -19 (-2) and a low of -27 (-17) and Sunday will once again see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries throughout the day and overnight with a high of -20 (-4) and a low of -27 (-17).

The record high for today is 9 (48) set in 2013 and the record low is -39 (-38) set in 193.

Sunset today is at 4:39 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 8:04 a.m.