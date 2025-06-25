Showers rolling in for weekend

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 12 C (54 F).

Tomorrow will be sunny with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 24 (75) with a low of 13 (55).

Friday will see cloudy skies during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 12 (54).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers during the day before becoming partly cloudy with a continuing chance of showers overnight and a high of 26 (79) with a low of 16 (61) and Sunday will see a mix of sun and cloud and a chance of showers during the day before becoming partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 16 (61).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1941 and the record low is 3 (37) set in 2012.

Sunset today is at 9:20 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:13 a.m.