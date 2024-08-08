Showers on tap ending the week, but sun returns for weekend

Tonight will be cloudy with showers and a low of 10 C (50 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 19 (66) and a low of 10 (50).

Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 21 (70) with a low of 11 (52).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be sunny and clear with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 11 (52) and Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods overnight with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 14 (57).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1949 and the record low is 3 (37) set in 2013.

Sunset today is at 8:39 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:00 a.m.