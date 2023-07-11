Showers headed this way for weekend

Tonight will be clear with a low of 11 C (52 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy during the day and cloudy overnight with a high of 23 (73) and a low of 13 (55).

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 15 (59).

In the extended forecast, Friday will continue to see cloudy skies with a chance of showers and a high of 23 (73) with a low of 12 (54) and Saturday will see a mix of sun and clouds with a chance of showers and a high of 21 (70) with a low of 12 (54).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1921 and the record low is 0 (32) set in 1911.

Sunset today is at 9:15 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:24 a.m.