Showers arrive this week, heat returns for weekend

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 14 C (57 F).

Tomorrow will see increasing cloudiness during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 27 (81) and a low of 13 (55).

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day, becoming cloudy with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 14 (57).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers during the day and partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 13 (55), and Saturday will be sunny and clear with a high of 28 (82) and a low of 17 (63).

The record high for today is 33 (91) set in 2021 and the record low is 0 (32) set 1907.

Sunset today is at 8:18 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:16 a.m.