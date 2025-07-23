Showers and higher temps in store for weekend

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 15 C (59 F).

Tomorrow will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 25 (77) and a low of 12 (54).

Friday will be sunny and clear with a high of 27 (81) and a low of 17 (63).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and remaining cloudy overnight with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 19 (66) and Sunday will continue to see am ix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 29 (84) and a low of 18 (64).

The record high for today is 33 (91) set in 2021 and the record low is 2 (36) set in 1913.

Sunset today is at 9:04 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:37 a.m.