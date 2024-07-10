Scorching temperatures set for the weekend

Tonight will see clear skies and a low of 16 C (61 F).

Tomorrow will be sunny and clear with a high of 30 (86) and a low of 19 (66).

Friday will again see sunny skies during the day and cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 31 (88) and a low of 20 (68).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and partly cloudy skies with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 30 (86) and a low of 18 (64) and Sunday will continue to see a mix of sun and cloud during the day remaining partly cloudy with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 30 (86) and a low of 18 (64).

The record high for today is 35 (95) set in 1980 and the record low is 3 (37) set in 1898.

Sunset today is at 9:15 a.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:24 a.m.