Scattered showers and thunderstorms to hang around this week

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 16 C (61 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 27 (81) and a low of 16 (61).

Thursday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 29 (84) and a low of 17 (63).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 21 (70) with a low of 15 (59) and Saturday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers and a high of 25 (77) with a low of 14 (57).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1989 and the record low is 3 (37) set in 1959.

Sunset today is at 8:52 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:49 a.m.