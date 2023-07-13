Rainy weekend in store

Tonight will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 14 C (57 F).

Tomorrow will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 11 (52).

Saturday will again see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day and partly cloudy with continuing chances of showers overnight and a high of 21 (70) with a low of 10 (50).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 18 (64) and a low of 11 (52) and Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers and a high of 19 (66) with a low of 11 (52).

The record high for today is 34 (93) set in 1983 and the record low is 2 (36) set in 2009.

Sunset today is at 9:14 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:26 a.m.