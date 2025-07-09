Rainy weekend in store

Tonight will see cloudy periods with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm with a low of 13 C (55 F).

Tomorrow will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day, remaining partly cloudy overnight with a chance of showers and a high of 29 (84) with a low of 18 (64).

Friday will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day and rain overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 15 (59).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 15 (59) and Sunday will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 15 (59).

The record high for today is 35 (95) set in 1921 and the record low is 4 (39) set in 1922.

Sunset today is at 9:16 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:22 a.m.