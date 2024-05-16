Rain kicks off long weekend, but Sunday to see sun

Tonight will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and a low of 7 C (45 F).

Tomorrow will be cloudy with a chance of showers during the day turning to cloudy periods with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 19 (66) and a low of 12 (54).

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers and a high of 25 (77) with a low of 8 (46).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will be sunny during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 9 (48) and Monday will see a mix of sun and cloud during the day with cloudy periods overnight and a high of 22 (72) with a low of 8 (46).

The record high for today is 31 (88) set in 1972 and the record low is -5 (23) set in 1956.

Sunset today is at 8:51 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow will be at 5:29 a.m.