Rain could break in time for splash park opening

Tonight will see a few clouds and a low of 10 C (50 F).

Tomorrow will be sunny during the day before becoming cloudy overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 14 (57).

Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 22 (72) and a low of 13 (55).

In the extended forecast, Sunday will bring a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 13 (55), and Monday will see sunny skies during the day before cloudy periods with a chance of showers set in overnight with a high of 26 (79) and a low of 17 (63).

The record high for today is 36 (97) set in 1910 and the record low is 1 (34) set in 1969.

Sunset today is at 9:20 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 5:11 a.m.