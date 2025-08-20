Plenty of showers expected this week

Tonight will see increasing cloudiness near midnight and a chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm and a low of 16 C (61 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a chance of showers and the risk of a thunderstorm during the day remaining cloudy with a chance of showers overnight with a high of 27 (81) and a low of 14 (57).

Friday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of showers during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of showers overnight with a high of 24 (75) and a low of 14 (57).

In the extended forecast, Saturday will be cloudy with a chance of showers throughout the day and overnight with a high of 19 (66) and a low of 10 (50) and Sunday will see cloudy skies with a chance of showers during the day before clearing overnight with a high of 14 (57) and a low of 6 (43).

The record high for today is 33 (91) set in 2021 and the record low is 0 (32) set in 1907.

Sunset today is at 8:20 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:15 a.m.