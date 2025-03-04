Overnights seeing chilly temps in lead-up to weekend

Tonight will be cloudy with a chance of flurries and a low of -7 C (19 F).

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a chance of flurries during the day before becoming clear overnight with a high of -2 (28) and a low of -15 (5).

Thursday will be cloudy with a chance of flurries during the day, becoming clear overnight with a high of -1 (30) and a low of -19 (-2).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be sunny and clear with a high of -6 (21) and a low of -22 (-8) and Saturday will see a mix of sun and cloud with a chance of flurries during the day with cloudy periods remaining overnight with a high of -5 (23) and a low of -11 (12).

The record high for today is 13 (55) set in 2000 and the record low is -32 (-26) set in 2003.

Sunset today is at 6:02 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 6:48 a.m.