Not yet done with the snow

Tonight will see a few clouds with a low of -9 C (16 F) .

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy during the day, becoming clear overnight with a high of 7 (45) and a low of -5 (23).

Thursday will bring a mix of sun and cloud during the day, but will see cloudy skies with a chance of flurries and a high of 4 (39) with a low of -2 (28).

In the extended forecast, Friday will be cloudy with a chance of snow or rain, remaining cloudy with a periods of snow overnight with a high of 2 (36) and a low of -7 (19) and Saturday will continue to be cloudy with periods of snow during the day with cloudy periods and a chance of flurries overnight with a high of -1 (30) and a low of -12 (10).

The record high for today is 16 (61) set in 1921 and the record high is -29 (-20) set in 1965.

Sunset today is at 7:34 p.m. and sunrise tomorrow is at 7:05 a.m.

The moon phase is waning crescent and is set to rise at 6:06 a.m.